79th Members’ Meeting: Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 supercar to make public debut at 2022 event at Goodwood

The T.33 coupe, which is strictly limited to 100 examples and is sold out, will be officially unveiled by Professor Gordon Murray and The Duke of Richmond at 79th Members’ Meeting.

The timeless design of the £1.37million supercar is built around a newly developed carbon and aluminium superlight architecture, weighing less than 1,100kg overall.

The two-seater supercar is powered by a specially reconfigured version of the Cosworth GMA T.50 3.9-litre V12 engine, revving up to 11,100rpm.

Gordon Murray, founder of Gordon Murray Automotive, with the all-new T.33 supercar

Founder Gordon Murray said: “The team at Gordon Murray Automotive is extremely proud of our British company and as with the T.50, the T.33 supply chain is predominantly UK sourced.

“We take immense pride in presenting our family of cars at a British venue and where better than Goodwood?

“As a GRRC member and an ardent fan of all things Goodwood, I look forward to the upcoming 79th Members’ Meeting and the global public debut of our T.33 supercar coupe.”

Visitors to the Goodwood Members’ Meeting will also have a chance to see the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 and track focused T.50s supercar.

Over the weekend, a 3.9-litre V12 650bhp T.50 prototype will take to the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit, driven by a Gordon Murray Automotive test driver.

The T.50 course car will serve as the pace car for the performance demonstration of F1 cars, which reunites some of the drivers of the V10 age with their cars and offers modern racers a taste of these incredible machines.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We’re thrilled that Gordon Murray Automotive will be returning to the Members’ Meeting for a second time and bringing such a special car to be seen in-person for the first time.

“Members’ Meeting provides the perfect setting for the launch – it’s intimate on the ground, but has a broad, international reach, meaning all eyes will be on the T.33 throughout the weekend.”

Gordon Murray Automotive will also display a collection of historic vehicles that influenced Gordon’s T.33 vision and follow the same light-weighting principals, an ethos that he still applies to vehicle design today.

These include the IGM Ford T.1, Porsche 904, Lamborghini Miura, Abarth 1000 SP, Osca 1600 GT, Porsche 550 Spyder and Lotus Elite.

The 79th Members’ Meeting takes place on April 9-10 – Goodwood Road Racing Club and Fellowship members can visit www.goodwood.com to book tickets.