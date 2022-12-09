Edit Account-Sign Out
A Bognor Regis can continue as a 10-person HMO

A house in multiple occupation in Bognor Regis has been given a lawful development certificate to continue to house 10 people.

By Nikki Jeffery
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 1:05pm

A certificate was sought for 9 Annandale Avenue, which has a hall, two bedrooms, kitchen/dining room and toilet on ground floor, two bedrooms, bathroom, shower room and toilet at first floor level and two bedrooms, storage and WC in the attic.

Arun planning officers said it was in a residential area of detached and semi detached houses. A number of properties in the road have been converted to flats and a residential nursing home.

They said the application claimed the house has been used as a 10 person HMO since the 1960s.

Continued use as a 10-person HMO is granted at 9 Annandale Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview
"It is for the applicant to provide sufficient evidence that it has been used as a 10-person HMO for 10 years," they said.

"The evidence supplied by the applicant is sufficient to support the permanent use within a period May 9, 2012, to May 9, 2022."

They said it had been classed as such by the council's revenues and benefits department since 2006 and there was no evidence to contradict so 'on the balance of probability' they recommended the certificate is granted.

Plans to extend the property with a further two bedrooms were withdrawn in November 2021.

To see the decision, go to Arun's planning portal and use the search reference BR/108/22/CLE.

