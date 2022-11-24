Vicky Edwards meets Kelly-Marie Taylor, business manager of Chichester Crematorium

•You are hosting what is described as a ‘sensitively seasonal’ service for those who have loved and lost on December 9 at 4.30pm. Will you explain further? We know how hard Christmas can be for those who have lost a loved one, whether that loss is recent or not.

I decided to hold a service in our chapel aimed exclusively at people who would like to attend a seasonal service, but that enables them to be with others who are in the same position. Hopefully, while it may still be bitter sweet, they won’t feel under as much pressure as they might at a traditional Christmas service. It will be inclusive and will offer a safe space for people to remember, to give thanks and to just to enjoy some thoughtfully chosen music and readings.

It’s such a special time of year but if you have lost someone it can be a really difficult.

Kelly-Marie Taylor, centre, and team

•Will it be a religious service? We want to welcome everyone, so religion will not be central to the service. Led by an independent celebrant, we are lucky to have wonderful local organist Barry Newton coming to play for us. We might also have a soloist or two. And of course there will be mince pies and tea served afterwards.

•Will you tell me a bit about yourself and how you come to work at the crematorium? I’m a working mum and I have two lovely little boys. My career background is in management, including working for The Ambulance Service.

My last job was as a business manager helping people get back into employment. It was such a great experience to be able to support people on their journeys. I saw this job advertised and thought that it sounded really interesting. I’ve been here for four months and I absolutely love it. I have a really great team; everyone working here really cares about people.

•But isn’t it a depressing job? Of course the reason people come to a crematorium is sad, but as a team we’re here to make sure that every family feels cared for in a way that is respectful but not uncomfortable.

We are here to honour people’s loved ones and that’s what we focus on. Along with all our lovely local funeral directors it is a privilege to ensure that people can say goodbye to their loved ones in a way that feels right for them. It’s lovely to know that we have made a difference.

•Do people need to book for the service on December 9? Ideally, so we can meet the catering requirements, if people can call or email to let us know that they are coming, that would be great. There is no charge for attending, but we will do a collection for a local charity.

A Seasonal Service of Remembrance will take place at The Richmond Chapel, Chichester Crematorium, on December 9 at 4.30pm. Bookings 01243 781816; [email protected]

