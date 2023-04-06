Vicky Edwards meets John Donoghue, of Chichester Chamber of Commerce

Tell me about the development of a Chamber of Commerce for Bognor Regis. We are looking to grow a Bognor Chapter of businesses that will be part of the Chichester Chamber, but at the same time will provide a voice for Bognor businesses and highlight the positive contributions that Bognor can bring to a co-ordinated business strategy for the entire coastal plain of West Sussex.

There is no need to go through the expense and time of growing a business forum in Bognor; we can utilise all the facilities, infrastructure and experience already available via the Chichester Chamber of Commerce.

What are the benefits of a Chamber for the town? We want to make a positive contribution to the discussions surrounding the town. We are not looking to replicate the great work of the town BID and the Regeneration group, but rather to work in partnership with them.

John Donoghue, of Chichester Chamber of Commerce

Then Bognor gets a joined-up approach to strategic development with contributions from varied sizes of businesses, different sectors and from across the breadth of the area.

Also, by working with our colleagues in Chichester we can formulate policy and ideas that go further than our own individual town boundaries. Equally, the 140 businesses in the Chichester Chamber can interact with their Bognor neighbours to their mutual benefit.

What will your role be and why did you get involved? I am currently a director of the Chichester Chamber and I see the positive impact that a well-run chamber can have on local businesses and the wider community. There is a lot of good work and commitment in Bognor, both commercially and culturally, but the sum of the parts is, in this instance, greater than the whole. I just want to be a facilitator that helps move Bognor forward.

You are a big cheerleader for Bognor Regis. What do you love about the town? I went to school here and I have run businesses in the town. I have also been associated with Bognor RFC for over 40 years. Bognor has so many attributes and we need to highlight these and the difference they can make.

We are a seaside town and we need to promote that fully. Bognor also provides other unique opportunities through the development of wind and wave technologies, plus, as one of the sunniest places in mainland Britain, we are ideally placed for solar power developments too. Add to that the tech park on the Bognor Campus of Chichester University and the constant stream of skilled young employees from Chichester College, Chichester University and international High Tech manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and surely West Sussex could become the focus of green industry and development in the next 10 years?

How can people get involved? Initially we are inviting local Bognor businesses and organisations to meet at The Track on Monday, April 17; 5.30pm to 7pm. Find out more at chichestercci.org.uk and sign up on our events page. Alternatively, pop into The Track at Bognor Station, or call 07971 052857.

