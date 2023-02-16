Vicky Edwards meets Megan McEvoy, ​dementia club co-ordinator for Tü Vida, North Bersted

You run a club for people living with dementia. Will you tell us more? Organised by Tü Vida [formerly Crossroads Care] and in partnership with Age UK, we meet every Tuesday between 10.30am and 4.30pm at Holy Cross Church Hall in North Bersted. We offer a dementia-friendly day of activities, including arts and crafts, bowling, bingo, music and massage. Lunch is also provided and carers can either stay or take some respite time.

​How long has the club been running? The club has been running for 15 years. I became the club co-ordinator at the beginning of last year. Having had a personal relationship with dementia I know and understand the positive impact a club like ours has on both a carer and the person being cared for. It improves quality of life on both sides.

How long have you worked in the caring profession? I have been a carer for eight years. Over this time I have worked in care homes and in private residences. I have seen how much a club like ours helps people and I understand how important the support is in helping people to maintain their independence for as long as possible. There is more research and understanding around dementia these days, but there is still a lot more to understand about the condition. It’s not just about memory loss.

I like to make those who come to the club laugh. When you are locked in by dementia laughter doesn’t always come easily. I love getting to know our club members and encouraging them to get their characters out. It’s lovely to know you have made someone’s day that little bit better.

What advice would you offer anyone facing dementia and their families and loved ones? Reach out to the many support hubs that are in our community. Not feeling isolated is really important, and accepting help gives you practical support, understanding and hope. And when you attend clubs and support groups you learn how to live as well as possible with dementia.

I am always happy to talk to people and then signpost them on to the right support for them. The VR Dementia Bus is a great resource for understanding what it feels like to have dementia. A workshop for anyone who works supporting people living with dementia, it gives people with healthy brains the experience of what living with dementia might be like.

Putting together a ‘Memory Lane’ portfolio of photographs can be really helpful. But there is such a lot to understand about dementia and there is no ‘one size fits all’ answer.

Where can we book a place at the club or find further information? My number is 07701383715. Or find more details at www.tuvida.org

We are also looking for volunteers to help out. Even if you only have a couple of hours a week to spare, if you are interested in volunteering then we’d love to hear from you.

