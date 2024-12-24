A guide to New Year’s Eve parties and fun events after Christmas in the Lewes District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas is finally here for 2024 and people across the Lewes District are taking a few well-deserved days off.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While you’re tucking into your turkey this year you might be thinking ahead to the days after Christmas, including New Year's Eve (December 31).

There’s plenty going on across the area so we’ve found some of the best events to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Group: Meet-up on Boxing Day, December 26, at 22 Malling Street, Lewes, 7.30pm-11pm. This a friendship club for single people. It costs £20 to join. Members will be emailed The Group’s diary twice every month. There will be walks, lunches and dinners, live music, theatre, football, holidays and more. Visit www.visitlewes.co.uk/whats-on/the-group-meets-on-boxing-day-26th-december-2024-in-lewes-p2263511.

There will be a New Year's Eve party at The Roebuck Inn, Lewes Road, Ringmer. Photo: Google Street View

Lewes Ghost Walk – Christmas Special: Friday, December 27, 4pm-9pm, outside Lewes Town Hall (opposite War Memorial). A spokesperson said: “Come and blow away the Christmas cobwebs with a 90-minute guided walk through Lewes introducing you to some of the darker stories from the town’s history. Ghosts, executions, disasters, murders – who is the spectral policeman, who was bricked up in a wall and many more. Led by local author and Equity member Robert Stevens who has been taking Ghost Walks in Sussex for 29 years.” Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/lewes/outside-lewes-town-hall-opp-war-memorial/lewes-ghost-walk-christmas-special-4pm/2024-12-27/16:00/t-yalnemr.

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare: December 31, last entry 1pm, close 2pm, The Broyle, Lewes. Entry is free but donations are appreciated. There is a free guided tour every day at 11.30am.

New Year’s Eve Party: Tuesday, December 31, The Roebuck Inn, Lewes Road, Ringmer, until 1am on January 1. A spokesperson said: “Come and join us for free canapés and a glass of bubbly on arrival.” Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-eve-party-tickets-1020496792377.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Psychedelic Sixties – New Year’s Eve Party: Tuesday, December 31, The Yard, Forest Row, until 2am. A spokesperson said: “Step back in time to the Psychedelic Sixties this New Year’s eve as we say goodbye to 2024 and swing into 2025.” Visit portal.offbeattickets.com/event/psnyse.

2025 New Year Party: 8pm on December 31 to 1am, The White Lion, Seaford. A spokesperson said: “The White Lion will host Seaford's Cloud 10's new years party! DJs Chris Hewitt and Paul Thurston will bring the best floor filling – dance anthem set to bring in the new year. Plus the latest photobooth pics – free all night.” Visit www.facebook.com/cloud10eventsuk/photos/seaford-we-have-you-covered-new-years-eve-the-white-lion-will-host-seafords-clou/513601028393084.

The Ark Presents 2025 New Year Party: 7pm on December 31, free entry, The Ark, Newhaven. Waving goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025 with DJ Power and DJ Gary Power.