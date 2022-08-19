A Level results: Midhurst Rother College students celebrate 100 per cent pass rate

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news comes alongside a raft of stellar results for the United Learning college, with 44 per cent of entries scoring A* to A grades, 71 per cent scoring A* to B, and 91 per cent scoring A* to C.

Testament to their hard work and dedication, three students were awarded straight A*s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to their excellent results, many Midhurst Rother College students will be going on to study at the UK’s top universities, including those listed in the prestigious Russell Group.

Luke Dee and family

Standout successes include:

Luke Dee, who achieved A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths. Luke will be going on to study Biomedicine at Imperial College London.

Ben Welch, who achieved A*s in Computer Science, Maths and Physics. Ben will be taking up a place at the University of Bath to study Engineering.

Will West, who achieved A*s in Computer Science, Maths and Further Maths. Will has secured a place at the University of Birmingham to read Maths.

Keerthi Sathananthan and parents.

Sebastian Searle-Donoso, who achieved A*s in Geography and Maths and an A in Psychology. Sebastian will be studying Psychology at Cardiff University.

Grace Shepherd, who achieved an A* in Drama and As in Geography, Psychology, and Sociology. Grace will be going on to study Musical Theatre at the University of Chichester.

Annabelle Thacker, who achieved an A* in Fine Art, As in English Literature and Textile Design and a B in Photography. Annabelle has secured a place at the University for the Creative Arts to study Fashion.

Jacob Ferris, who achieved A*s in Computer Science and Maths and a B in Religion and Philosophy. Jacob will be taking up a place at Exeter to study Computer Science.

Tabitha with her mother and Mr Burton

Tabitha Hall-Parker, who achieved an A* in Maths and As in Further Maths and Religion and Philosophy. Tabitha will be studying Maths at the University of Birmingham.

Maisie Clark, who achieved an A* in Geography and As in Maths and Physics. Maisie has secured a place at the University of Bath to study Physics.

Keerthi Sathananthan, who achieved As in Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

Marta O’Sullivan, who achieved As in Maths, Physics and Religion and Philosophy. Marta will be reading Physics at the University of Lancaster.

Head Girl Grace Shepherd and parents.

Hazel Fox, who achieved As in English Literature, Music and Psychology.

Amelia Field, who achieved As in History, Politics and Sociology. Amelia will be going on to the University of Exeter to study Politics.

Stuart Edwards, principal at Midhurst Rother College, congratulated students and staff on an ‘exceptional set of A Level results’: “These results are a highly impressive display of the resilience and determination of our young people who, despite the challenges of the past few years, have remained entirely committed to their learning.

“Each year, our A Level results get stronger as more and more of our students are accepted onto outstanding degree courses. What is particularly important is ensuring that each young person goes on to study the right course for them and I am particularly pleased that this year we have such a great variety of university acceptances.”