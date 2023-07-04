"A little gem!" - Round-wood shelter in Slindon wins Sussex Heritage Trust Award

A timber framed hut at the heart of the Slindon Estate in Northwood has won a 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Award.

Submitted by the National Trust, Littlewood Lookout gives visitors to the Slindon Estate somewhere to take shelter from the elements, while looking out over regenerating wood pasture and grassland.

Designers at Artizans of Wood and the National Trust designed the hut using natural materials found in and around the estate, drawing high praise from the Heritage Trust Award judges, who said: "The Northwood is the largest woodland restoration project ever undertaken by the National Trust nationally and the Lookout is made almost entirely from locally found timber. A little gem!”

The Lookout joins other award winners from West Sussex, including: Graylingwell Chapel, Park Cottage, Waterfront House and Richmond House, all in Chichester, Freeland Close in Fishbourne, and a commendation for Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust, Sidlesham for their new admissions building.

Littlewood Lookout in Slindon Estate. Photo: Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

The awards were announced at a sold-out lunch at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe earlier today (July 4) by Sussex Heritage Trust Chairman Simon Knight.

Winners were announced across ten categories ranging from residential schemes to commercial projects to public and community buildings, with entries praised for high quality conservation, restoration and good design. The awards were founded not just to recognise good practice in the county, but to encourage and preserve the use of traditional skills and crafts.

Each winner was presented with a hand-crafted slate-plaque by the Trust’s Lord Egremont, which will be attached to the winning project.

This year, a number of special words were announced, including the new ‘Eco Award’ category, which was won by Grade I listed Church, St Michael and All Angels in Berwic, and the South Downs Award, which was won The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named 2023 Person of the Year by the Heritage Trust for what chairman Simon Knight called “an unending enthusiasm to use his vast experience to guide and advise the next generation of heritage skilled craftsmen.”

He added: “Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects.”