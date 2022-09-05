A mascot for St Wilfrid's Hospice | Vicky Meets

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilf the Owl, mascot of the Moonlight Walk

How long have you been supporting St Wilfrid’s Hospice? I’ve been the mascot for the Moonlight Walk for 14 years. I am so proud to be part of this walk to remember loved ones cared for by the hospice.

What is Moonlight Walk Week 2022? Anyone can do a walk of their choice during Moonlight Walk week, which runs September 3 to 10 this year, or people can sign up to the one-off evening event on September 10.

The evening event has a musical send off, celebration stations along the way and we have turned the Bishop Palace Gardens into a sensory light-up trail.

All walkers get a souvenir T-shirt that features ME on the front. They also get refreshments, snacks and this year all walkers will get a commemorative medal, too.

Can anyone take part? Absolutely! For the evening walk, as long as they are escorted by a guardian then kids can join in, with multiple start times to pick from. The walk is also accessible for wheelchair users and buggies.

It is real special atmosphere for all the family, as hundreds of people join in a shared feeling of appreciation for what the hospice does for families around the local area.

If someone chooses to do their own walk during the Moonlight Walk week then we really encourage them to do this with friends and even pets.

We’ve even got a horse called Drifter doing his own Moonlight Walk this year!

What are you most looking forward to on September 10? The people. It is always an uplifting experience that fills you with pride and purpose.

Beyond the colourful costumes, lights, laughter and music I always remember the touching stories.

Every walker tells a different story about how the hospice helped them, but they all share that unique spirit of heart-felt appreciation.

I remember one walker in the very first Moonlight Walk said of St Wilfrid’s, “It was like two giant arms encircling all of us. They brought calm to what was utter chaos in our home.”

It goes to show how much of what St Wilfrid’s does goes far beyond clinical care.

How are preparations going for this year’s Moonlight Walk? Our new starting point at Chichester College offers free parking to all walkers, and this year we will have a food and drink village at the start and the end to add to the atmosphere.

And of course I always get up on the stage at the beginning to give everyone a big send off with my best dance moves!

How do people sign up? It’s easy! Sign up at stwh.co.uk/moonlightwalk, call 01243 755302 or email [email protected]