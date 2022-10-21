A design and access statement by CPA Property for Hunterford Business Park, on the former Ford Airfield said: "Although a current waste recycling centre is adjacent to the site, the owners of the land are keen to develop high quality commercial and employment space within the application site instead of further waste disposal, with a design philosophy paying homage to the former WWI and WWII aviation and aero development history echoed in the unit appearances."

The park, on 6.5 hectares of land to the south and east of the former runways, would house up to 31 commercial units in a range of different sizes to accommodate a variety of uses, including the provision of start-up units 'which are known to be in demand'.

More than 60 per cent of the site would be open space for parking, access and landscaping.

An illustration of how the new Hunterford Business Park in Ford could look

The plans include a central sculpture feature to 'further enhance the surroundings and provide employees and visitors with a pleasant location to rest and break from work'.

The 15,119sqm floor area of units were planned to include a 'hangar' design similar to the aerodrome in 1918 and a control tower type style.

The park would share an existing roadway from Ford Road with Viridor, which operates a waste recycling centre, and Ford market and car boot sale on Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays.

"Hunterford Business Park benefits from an extant planning permission and is recognised by Arun District Council as a site for redevelopment within the 2018 Local Plan," the statement said.