Vicky Meets... personal development trainer and coach Claire Skaptason

How can we give our resolutions the best possible chance of success? Research shows that two in three people abandon their resolutions by January 31 and I believe that the main reason behind this is that more often than not people ‘pick’ their resolutions on a bit of a whim without really putting any real thought into why.

So set realistic goals and have the end game in mind. Think about the desired result and the time you have to achieve it. What do you need to do on your journey to help you achieve your goal? Try to think of this in terms of mini bite-sized goals on a ladder of success with your goal at the top. Breaking down your goal into bite-sized portions means that each ‘win’ along the way can be celebrated which in turn can really help with motivation while maintaining a feeling of positivity.

Goals should be measurable, but some goals are much easier to measure than others. With goals that are not as simple to measure we need to consider how/ when we will know that we have reached our goal and this is where visualisation can play a key role. When we visualise our desired outcome we really can begin to see the possibility of achieving it.

What else helps us stay on the right track? Planning for potential obstacles. Being aware of these means you have already prepared to deal with them if they arise, and preparation counts for a lot. And remember to write down your resolution/ goal and make it visible to you so you are constantly reminded of it. It’s easy to forget if it was just a thought around the table while eating Christmas dinner!

But what if positivity is in short supply? If you have gone through the process of thinking about your resolutions as inspirational goals you should be feeling positive, however if this is not the case my advice would be to surround yourself with people who understand the importance of you reaching your goal; people who can motivate, support and encourage you on your journey.

Set an alarm each morning to remind you about your resolution/ goal and its importance in your life.

Finally, really think about what brings instant positivity your way to get into the swing of things – for me it’s dancing to great music, often in the kitchen!

What kind of clients do you coach? I work with individuals on a private basis, but also within organisations. I work with teams of people within organisations to support their personal development so I focus on presentation skills, communication, leadership, developing a growth mindset and coaching and mentoring.

I love what I do because I am supporting people to make positive changes in their lives to help them either in the workplace or in their personal lives.

Where can we find more information about what you do? Visit O&O Trainer Coach online at oandotrainercoach.com