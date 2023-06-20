'Writing a song is really like an emotional outburst,' says singer-songwriter Mia Hellyer

Will you tell me about your passion for music and how it started? I have been the family radio since I was very little, but I started playing guitar about four years ago. I am also learning keyboard.

I have been writing my own songs for a while now; I really like writing lyrics and before I found music I wanted to be a journalist. Writing a song is really like an emotional outburst! But then sometimes I find a chord progression that I like and then the music leads the song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did you take your music to audiences? I started busking at the age of 13, singing and playing guitar. I was scared that people from school would see me, but it went really well. I then did a few gigs in Selsey. The Hopp Inn has been really supportive and I gig there a lot. Their locals are really supportive, too.

Then I did Open Mic night in Chichester at The Escapist and I met Chris Simmons, a local professional musician. He got me to be a part of the City Sounds Festival in Chichester and organised a gig in Brighton for me. He’s given me so many opportunities. Then The Cellar Arts Club in Worthing saw me on my socials and invited me to be a support act. I’ve also done gigs at other local pubs.

The local music community has been really supportive and I’d definitely like to pursue more performance opportunities.

Are your family supportive too? My family is so supportive – my grandparents are always three feet away at every gig! My dad is my roadie and my mum does my admin and takes care of all my bookings.

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your musical influences? I follow a lot of female singer-songwriters; people like Maisie Peters. But I also love singers like Joni Mitchell. And I listen to lots of different genres. My dad introduced me to people like Paolo Nutini and lots of different American female vocalists. I want to make music that has appeal across a range of ages.

What’s next for you after GCSEs? I’m going to Northbrook College in Worthing. I get to study all aspects of music, including production. After exams I’m also going to be busking and gigging as much as possible.What advice would you give to other young aspiring musicians? Make sure that you’re passionate about what you’re doing and that you really enjoy it. And get used to other people watching you perform – it makes handling nerves much easier.

What’s the dream? I want to write and perform music that people can relate to. Music is a huge deal in my life.

Where can we find out where your next gigs are? I am at The Hopp Inn, Selsey, on July 2 (3pm to 5pm), The Dog & Duck, Bognor, on July 9 (3pm to 5pm), and The Park Tavern, Chichester, on July 30 (4pm to 6pm). All gigs are listed on my socials, so follow me on Instagram and Facebook: @mia_acoustic.guitar

Advertisement Hide Ad