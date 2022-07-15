The front attached garage would be demolished, all existing chimney breasts would be removed and a new roof would replace the existing if permission was granted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers said there was no legal agreement relating to the recreational impact of the development on Pagham Harbour.

The roof, they said, 'by virtue of its design, height and form would be out of character and have a significantly harmful impact upon the host dwelling and character and appearance of the locality'.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected to ‘another application for a HMO’.

It said demand for parking had increased considerably due to the number of smaller households which had led to amenity issues.

Councillors said there was anti-social blocking of driveways and overspill parking on roads which have prevented emergency service vehicles from using nearby streets.

Intensification of use, they said, adversely affects the character of the area, which would affect public and neighbouring amenities.

Two letters of objection were received stating parking was virtually impossible and another 10 residents, with only half having vehicles, would add to this ‘horrendous problem’.

Victoria Drive is a dangerous two way traffic road made difficult by street parking, they said.