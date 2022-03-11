Plans to turn a vacant Bognor Regis rest home into a 10 bed house of multiple occupation

A vacant Bognor Regis rest home could be turned into a house of multiple occupation for 10 residents.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:38 pm

Plans have been submitted to change the use of Cordell House Rest Home, Victoria Drive, from a seven bed residential care home to a 10 bed house in multiple occupation.

A design and access statement prepared by Hughes, Jay & Panter Ltd for Reynolds & Co said: “The new scheme will have a positive effect on the site’s social context due to the site being unoccupied and neglected for the past several years.”

Works will keep the external facades with a new roof and loft conversion, the statement said.

Plans have been submitted to change a care home in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, into a house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google Streetview

The house would have 10 bedrooms with their own individual bathroom facilities connected.

There would be three on the ground floor, five on the first floor and two on the second floor with a shared communal dining/living space on the ground floor with a connecting kitchen leading out to the back garden.

Roadside parking is at the front of the building with one space on the site where a garage would be demolished.

To see the plans and comment go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/37/22/PL.

