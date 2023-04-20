Author and illustrator Hope Bullen

​You have written your first book for children. Will you tell me more? Sunshine, Rainbows and all the Inbetweens is a picture book for children aged four to eight. That said, children as young as six months have appreciated the colourful illustrations, and older children have also said that they have really enjoyed it.

​It was born out of my passion for dogs, bright colours, and making sure people feel enabled to celebrate themselves. Comparison can be the thief of joy, but if we start seeing our differences as things to be honoured and exploring these with pint-sized humans, they'll go on to be adults who celebrate them too.

What prompted you to write the book? The world is a gloriously diverse place, and we need to ensure children know that this is a wonderful thing and grow up being like, "Wow, I'm different to this person but we're both amazing.” How lovely would that be?!

I grew up in a less-than-conventional family – my nan and grandad adopted me from the age of two, but I never felt not ‘normal’ because of it (if anything I'm extremely lucky and feel very loved to have been their chosen daughter). However, there was always this weird stigma/ vibe around it from when I attended primary school. I don't want other young people to have to go through what I did just because there are people out there that simply don't understand!

You have illustrated the book, too. Which came first: words or pictures? Oh definitely the pictures! And sometimes I'd go back and tweak the pictures to fit the words. I'm an extremely visual person so the illustrations were the first to rule the roost.

What would you say to anyone who has a picture book in them trying to get out? Just do it! My English teacher always gave methis advice, both at school and as an adult (big up Justin Bulpett from Felpham Community College). I suffer deeply with imposter syndrome, so I wasn't even sure this book was going to see the light of day, until one day I just posted it on social media to see what would happen.

I could never have predicted the positive response that I was met with! I only printed 10 copies, just so I could have a copy and give a couple out, and I had to print more to meet demand. Even then I fine-tuned the hell out of it before I reprinted. So please, if you want to create a picture book, don't let yourself get in the way. Just take the plunge!

Where can we buy Sunshine, Rainbows and all the Inbetweens? On my Etsy, which you can find via the link on my Instagram page @a.littlebitofhope

Also at the wonderful Heygates Bookshop in Bognor Regis, and the gorgeous Isabella Josie Millinery shop in the Old Print Works in Arundel. Fingers crossed that this time next year this list will have blossomed into a colourful ensemble of local stores.

