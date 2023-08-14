A24 in West Sussex closed as emergency services deal with overturned Livestock trailer - pictures
The A24 in West Sussex is closed this evening (August 14) , as the emergency services deal with an overturned livestock trailer.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 18:42 BST
Sussex World reported earlier today that the incident took place this afternoon, citing a Horsham Police statement on social media.
“We are currently dealing with a collision on the A24 in Washington between the Findon and Washington roundabouts. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area,” A spokesperson said, West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews also responded.
