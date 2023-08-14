BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Photos suggest the lifestock is largely unharmed.Photos suggest the lifestock is largely unharmed.
Photos suggest the lifestock is largely unharmed.

A24 in West Sussex closed as emergency services deal with overturned Livestock trailer - pictures

The A24 in West Sussex is closed this evening (August 14) , as the emergency services deal with an overturned livestock trailer.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 18:42 BST

Sussex World reported earlier today that the incident took place this afternoon, citing a Horsham Police statement on social media.

“We are currently dealing with a collision on the A24 in Washington between the Findon and Washington roundabouts. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area,” A spokesperson said, West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews also responded.

The incident took place this afternoon.

1. IMG_9995.jpg

The incident took place this afternoon. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police, as well as fire and rescue crews, are attending the scene

2. IMG_0006.jpg

Sussex Police, as well as fire and rescue crews, are attending the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The incident has caused several delays

3. IMG_9994.jpg

The incident has caused several delays Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The incident was first reported this afternoon

4. IMG_0003.jpg

The incident was first reported this afternoon Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:A24Horsham PoliceWashington