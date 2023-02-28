Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

British Pie Week in Mid Sussex: Burgess Hill restaurant prepares for tasty fundraiser for St Peter & St James’s Hospice

A Burgess Hill restaurant is celebrating British Pie Week with a delicious fundraiser.

By Lawrence Smith
17 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:24pm

From Monday to Saturday, March 6-11, The Oak Barn Restaurant and Bar on Cuckfield Road is donating a portion of each pie sold to St Peter & St James’s Hospice.

The establishment will also donate any money raised from table games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Oak Barn spokesperson said: “The infamous pie will be incorporated into our weekday and weekend chef’s specials menus. These freshly cooked pies will be available throughout lunch and dinner. There will be pie related table games available to play, such as pie grams, word search and snakes and ladders.”

Most Popular
The Oak Barn Restaurant and Bar on Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, is donating a portion of each pie sold to St Peter & St James's Hospice. Photo: Google Street View
The Oak Barn Restaurant and Bar on Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, is donating a portion of each pie sold to St Peter & St James's Hospice. Photo: Google Street View
The Oak Barn Restaurant and Bar on Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, is donating a portion of each pie sold to St Peter & St James's Hospice. Photo: Google Street View
Read More
Burgess Hill business is one of the top 20 most beloved high street shops in the...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pies on the menu next week will include: beef and stilton mini pie; shepherd’s pie; Sussex turkey and leek pie; free range chicken and mushroom pie; slow cooked lamb and apricot pie; brie, cranberry and chestnut pie; and Bramley apple and cinnamon pie.

Find out more about the event and restaurant at oakbarnrestaurant.co.uk.

Burgess Hill