A Burgess Hill restaurant is celebrating British Pie Week with a delicious fundraiser.

From Monday to Saturday, March 6-11, The Oak Barn Restaurant and Bar on Cuckfield Road is donating a portion of each pie sold to St Peter & St James’s Hospice.

The establishment will also donate any money raised from table games.

An Oak Barn spokesperson said: “The infamous pie will be incorporated into our weekday and weekend chef’s specials menus. These freshly cooked pies will be available throughout lunch and dinner. There will be pie related table games available to play, such as pie grams, word search and snakes and ladders.”

The Oak Barn Restaurant and Bar on Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, is donating a portion of each pie sold to St Peter & St James's Hospice. Photo: Google Street View

Pies on the menu next week will include: beef and stilton mini pie; shepherd’s pie; Sussex turkey and leek pie; free range chicken and mushroom pie; slow cooked lamb and apricot pie; brie, cranberry and chestnut pie; and Bramley apple and cinnamon pie.