Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council has submitted plans to build a porch and entrance lobby to improve access to the Yapton Road hall.
A planning, design and access statement by Pickup Town Planning, for the parish council, said the entrance is at the front of the hall.
"Currently the hall's external doors open both inwards and outwards to allow access into the lobby.
"Having entered the lobby the next set of doors again can open inwards or outwards from the hall. Consequently there are occasions when the two sets of doors open towards each other in the lobby leaving very little space for anyone with a wheelchair, mobility scooter or children's buggy to move or manoeuvre.
"The proposed development would increase the internal floor area of the entrance lobby, allowing visitors to move and manoeuvre more easily. The proposed development therefore represents a significant improvement to the accessibility of the hall for users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters and for visitors with children's buggies.
"As an important community facility it is a strong desire of the applicants that Barnham Community Hall should be accessible to all.
"It is considered that the lightweight contemporary design of the porch and lobby is of a high quality which complements the appearance of the existing community hall."
To see the plans go to Arun District Council's planning portal and use the search reference BN/189/22/PL.