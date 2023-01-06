Revised plans with bungalows have been submitted for a 131-home Walberton development after an appeal was refused.

The revised reserved matters application is for land west of Tye Lane and north of Field Close and North Road.

Outline plans for up to 155 dwellings were approved by Arun District Council. The reserved matters application for 131 homes was then refused but was allowed on appeal by a planning inspector on the condition that the homes ‘should not exceed two storeys in height’ and should be ‘single storey to the southern boundary’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 11 bungalows were included in the plans but some of them had ‘rooms in the roof’.

How the 131-home Walberton development could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a planning meeting Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said the homes were an ‘abomination’ and ‘go completely against what the inspector wanted’.

A design and access statement by David Wilson Homes for the revised plans said the refusal related to materials and the need for bungalows on the southern edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The key features identified as being positive by the inspector have been retained in the submitted design and layout and, where necessary, improved upon," the statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also of relevance that this submitted scheme proposes less housing than considered acceptable by the inspector."

As well as bungalows along the southern area, the new plan includes feature material, such as flint, wrapping round buildings rather than just on principle elevations and further detailed elevational drawings including proposed materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad