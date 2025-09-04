'Accident waiting to happen' - Diversion signage removed after Worthing residents say narrow one-way street became 'dangerously unsafe'

Signage which encouraged drivers to use a one-way street in Worthing as a cut-through has been removed after complaints from residents.

Due to roadworks on High Street, Park Road became a rat-run for ‘heavy lorries, ambulances, cars and even diggers’, according to the residents who live there.

Among them is Esther Clarke who said: “The narrow one-way street has become dangerously unsafe during the ongoing roundabout works next to Waitrose.

“The speed and sheer volume of traffic is overwhelming, especially for elderly residents and children living on the street. Contractors have confirmed that disruption around the Waitrose roundabout will continue for at least another month, leaving residents fearful that the danger will only increase.

"Residents are calling on West Sussex County Council to take urgent action to address road safety before it’s too late.”

Tensions boiled over last week when a neighbour was left distressed after a parking warden was told to remove cones placed by residents to slow speeding traffic.

The resident said: “We are frightened someone will be injured. The council can’t just pass our complaints to contractors – they need to act before there is an accident.”

Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

Responding to the concerns from residents in Park Road, a Hemiko spokesperson said: “As part of our efforts to keep Worthing moving, we recently put up signage highlighting alternative routes for private motorists to get around town more easily.

"Following feedback from local residents on how motorists were behaving along these alternative routes, including Park Road, this signage has been removed.

"At present, there is only one formal diversion in place, which is operating in full compliance with the temporary traffic regulation order agreed with the highway authority.

“Throughout the construction of Worthing Heat Network, safety is always our top priority, both for our staff and for the local community. We continue to work closely with traffic management specialists and the local highways authority committed to ensure all measures are carefully planned and monitored.

“In addition to signage, the public can engage with our Traffic Management Operatives, who are posted around Worthing. We remain committed to completing these works safely, efficiently, and with as little inconvenience to residents as possible.”

West Sussex County Council also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “An official diversion, designed to cope with the extra traffic, has been put in place to direct traffic to an alternative route which can cope with additional traffic.

"We are aware some people are following different routes and would kindly ask people to stick to the diversion. We appreciate resident and drivers’ patience while these works are carried out which are due to end mid-September.”

The developer said it will then start work on Richmond Road, adding: “All works have been carefully sequenced to minimise disruption to businesses as we approach the network switch-on in Autumn 2025.”

To see an interactive map, about how Hemiko plans to ‘keep Worthing moving’, see https://worthingheatnetwork.co.uk/Hemiko%20KWM%20Presentation%201%20August%202025.pdf