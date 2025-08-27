Worthing roadworks explained as developer moves closer to extending 'main spine of the network'

This comes after photos taken on High Street, over the bank holiday weekend, showed heavy traffic in the area, whilst roadworks take place.

"Our current works near the High Street roundabout will finish in September,” a spokesperson for Hemiko said.

"We’ll then start work on Richmond Road. All works have been carefully sequenced to minimise disruption to businesses as we approach the network switch-on in Autumn 2025.”

Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

Hemiko said construction is continuing on its low carbon energy hub – which will ‘begin supplying heat to first customers later this year’.

The developer said this will ‘become a new landmark’ in the town centre and will house an air source heat pump system.

The spokesperson explained: “The heat pump will extract heat from the air, upgrade it, and circulate hot water through insulated pipes to key buildings in the town centre including Worthing Hospital and the Connaught Theatre.

"Once live, the network will supply reliable, homegrown heat, creating a greener, cheaper future for residents and businesses in Worthing.”

Meanwhile, many businesses and their customers have raised concerns in response to Hemiko’s latest planning application, to extend pipework from the energy centre in High Street to the Pavilion Theatre and Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

Hemiko has made it clear the infrastructure works in the town centre for this next phase are not planned to start until after Christmas.

The spokesperson for the developer: “Hemiko has submitted a planning application to extend the main spine of the network to reach two new connections, Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Pavillion Theatre.

"We have already been working closely with Worthing Borough Council and local business representatives to hear feedback and shape the programme of works.

"Over the coming weeks, we'll be engaging extensively with businesses on the next phase of works, and have planned door-knocking sessions on August 27, September 1 & 4 to answer questions, share updates, and gather feedback on how we can best support local businesses during this time.

"We're also holding a community drop in event on September 10 in Worthing Town Hall from 2.30pm to 7pm, where residents and businesses can speak with our team about the next phase of works.”

Hemiko said its expansion will ‘bring even greater benefits’ to Worthing – from ‘improved local air quality to further investment in the local economy’.

The developer added: “The project is already delivering meaningful value for the community. Since starting construction, Hemiko has invested £2.3m into the local supply chain and continues to grow its support for local businesses.

"Alongside this, Hemiko's Community Fund is providing staff time, resources, and funding for local projects that make a positive impact in Worthing.”

The planning application stressed that the infrastructure is ‘entirely underground’ so has ‘no visual impact’, once the installation is complete.

The developer said it is incorporating feedback from Worthing Borough Council, local residents, and businesses to ‘avoid roadworks during key periods’ in the town’s calendar, ‘so we can keep Worthing moving while we work’.

A post on its website added: “Only 16 per cent of the proposed pipe route is in the road, and we are scheduling these highways works to avoid Bonfire Night and Christmas.

“In the coming weeks, our team will be visiting businesses along the proposed route to explain the works in more detail and discuss how we can further reduce any potential impact. Later this year, we will also hold our third community engagement event where residents and businesses can find out exactly what will be happening and when.

“This phase of the network will unlock significant benefits for Worthing – improving local air quality and bringing investment into the local economy. Since starting construction on the first phase, Hemiko has invested £2.3m into the local supply chain.

"As we move into the next phase, we’re committed to building on this investment, and will continue to operate our Community Fund, which will provide staff time, funding, and resources to support local projects and initiatives that benefit the Worthing community.”

If you are interested in attending the community drop in event, email [email protected].

