Actor Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law missing in Sussex: Office and Pirates of the Caribbean star appeals for help

Film and TV star Mackenzie Crook is appealing for help in finding his sister-in-law who went missing in West Sussex.

By Lawrence Smith
3 minutes ago

The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean, called for help finding Laurel Aldridge.

Sussex Police said on Wednesday, February 15: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since yesterday.

“She may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill, and we’re urging anyone who sees her to please call 999 quoting 347 of 14/02.”

Film and TV star Mackenzie Crook is appealing for help in finding his sister-in-law who went missing in West Sussex. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Walberton woman

Mackenzie Crook, 51, told BBC Radio Sussex: “There were reported possible sightings of her as far north as Bignor Hill, but we’ve discounted those and we think she is very much in the local Walberton area.”

On the radio programme, he also asked locals to check in their gardens, bins and garages.

Police said on Wednesday, February 15, that they were 'growing increasingly concerned' for Laurel Aldridge who went missing from Walberton, near Arundel. Photo: Sussex Police
