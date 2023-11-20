An adorable Pug cross Beagle is among the dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA in Sussex.
Are you considering welcoming a new pooch into your family?
Then take a look below at the adorable dogs who need homes across Sussex.
1. Romeo - four-year-old Chihuahua
Romeo was handed in by his owner who is homeless and could not afford to look after him - he had a deflated right eye which had to be removed. The RSPCA said Romeo was a very worried boy when he first arrived but is starting to blossom and is much happier now he is no longer in discomfort with his eye. He will be looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home environment to allow him to settle. Romeo loves going for a walk and is an active boy. He has started to socialise with other dogs while in care and has made one friend. He can be a little vocal with dogs he doesn’t know and would prefer to be the only dog in the home as he will want all the attention to himself! He is not suitable to live with children. Romeo is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
2. Arwen - two-year-old Westie
Arwen is a very sweet, friendly girl who can be a little shy until she knows you, the RSPCA said. She would prefer a quieter home environment but is still a young girl so will enjoy lots of walks and an energetic lifestyle. Arwen is sociable with other dogs and could live with another small dog in her new home. It is unknown what she will be like with cats. Arwen is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
3. Marz - six-year-old Pug cross Beagle
The RSPCA says Marz is a little worried when he first meets new people but is a friendly boy once he knows you. He knows 'sit' and his name and is very clean in his kennel so should be housetrained. Marz is a very new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA
4. Marley - one-year-old German Shepherd crossbreed
Marley is a very sweet and gentle girl who loves cuddles, chasing a ball and using her nose to find snacks. She sadly ended up in the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner lost their home suddenly. She is a very clever girl who would make an amazing 'project dog' for someone who wanted to do agility, scent work or training with her. Marley was living with her mum and dad in the home so being alone has been very stressful for her. She would do well living in the home with an older confident canine, as she has never lived as a single dog. Initially, in the new home, she will not be able to be left at all and will need to be built up slowly. Photo: RSPCA