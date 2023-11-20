1 . Romeo - four-year-old Chihuahua

Romeo was handed in by his owner who is homeless and could not afford to look after him - he had a deflated right eye which had to be removed. The RSPCA said Romeo was a very worried boy when he first arrived but is starting to blossom and is much happier now he is no longer in discomfort with his eye. He will be looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home environment to allow him to settle. Romeo loves going for a walk and is an active boy. He has started to socialise with other dogs while in care and has made one friend. He can be a little vocal with dogs he doesn’t know and would prefer to be the only dog in the home as he will want all the attention to himself! He is not suitable to live with children. Romeo is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA