More than 30 people put themselves forward for the trip, a unique opportunity to be part of the global Scouting community and join more than 40,000 Scouts from 150 countries in a series of exciting challenges and experiences.

The lucky seven Explorer Scouts to be selected are George Harvey, Erin Sprules, Lucy Warwick, Holly-Rose Finn, Barnaby Silburn, Brandon Barnes and Aidan Stringer.

Aidan is looking forward to meeting Scouts from around the world next summer and Barnaby is excited about the adventure.

The Adur Valley District contingent for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in 2023

George described it as ‘a unique chance to be part of a global Scouting experience’.

The Explorers will be travelling with two leaders from the district, Jacky Finn and Nigel Wilks.

Jacky said: “We feel immensely proud to help facilitate these deserving Scouts their opportunity to take an active role in our global community. They blow us away with their integrity and belief in a sustainable future and respect for a global community.

“Quite simply these young people inspire our optimism for the future. They think big and dream wild for a better tomorrow.”

Nigel added: “The jamboree really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the young people.”

The World Scout Jamboree is a World Organisation of the Scout Movement event which happens every four years, each time hosted by a different country. The theme for 2023 is #DrawYourDream.

Adur Valley District covers Shoreham, Lancing, Steyning, Southwick, Upper Beeding, Henfield, Sompting, Bramber and Partridge Green.

More than 30 Adur Scouts went through a rigorous selection process of camps and interviews before the final seven were selected for the experience.

They will join 65 other Scouts from across West Sussex on the trip and form part of the overall UK contingent of nearly 4,000 Explorer Scouts.

Each of the Adur Scouts taking part is helping with fundraising for the £36,000 needed to cover not only their own travel expenses but to support Scouts from less fortunate countries on the trip.