Their aim is to reach more people by working from more venues in the community and offering a wider range of services plus activities for over 50s locally.

From next month, the charity will no longer be based at The Crawley Centre on Town Barn Road but will offer groups, clubs and classes from a variety of locations across the Town, making them easier for more people to reach.

Age Concern Crawley

Age UK WSBH also plans to provide brand new activities and is seeking older people’s views on the kinds of things they would like to see in Crawley.

For example, the charity could provide social activities like eating out, theatre and cinema trips, new exercise classes, groups for bereavement support or hobbies or more diverse services, such as developing an LGBTQ+ group.

Director of Partnerships & Localities Jo Clarke said: “We’re really excited about expanding our services in Crawley and offering new groups and activities in local community venues.

“We’re keen to hear what people would like us to provide more of, whether that’s support through difficult times, or something to promote fun, friendship or fitness.

“Working from a range of venues gives us a bigger, better presence across town and importantly, it means we can reach more people than ever before.”

As well as groups, clubs and classes Age UK WSBH also offers loneliness support, doorstep visits, telephone befriending, help at home and information and advice services. The specialist Daybreak dementia service will also continue to run.

The charity is keen to hear your views. Anyone who would like to share their thoughts or ideas on services for older people across Crawley can get in touch on 01293 544 144 or email [email protected]