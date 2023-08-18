BREAKING
Airbourne 2023: The Red Arrows will fly in Eastbourne today following engineering issue

The Red Arrows has confirmed that it will fly at Airbourne today (Friday, August 18) after its display yesterday (Thursday, August 17) was cancelled.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

Eastbourne Borough Council said the group had to pull out of Thursday’s show due to continued technical issues.

This morning on social media a Red Arrows spokesperson said: “Following a pause due to an engineering issue, the Red Arrows will resume display flying today. This includes a performance at Airbourne later this afternoon – which is subject to severe weather forecast on the south coast. Keep checking our social media channels for updates.”

The Red Arrows at Airbourne in 2022 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

