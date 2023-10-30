BREAKING
Airbourne: Eastbourne airshow will return for 30th anniversary year

Eastbourne International Airshow will return in 2024 to mark its 30th anniversary year.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:43 GMT
Eastbourne Borough Council has given the green light for the annual airshow to return from August 15-18 after the event enjoyed another successful year, whilst also running on a cost neutral basis.

With plans for the return of fast jets, aerobatic teams, historic aircrafts, parachute displays and more, Airbourne fans are being encouraged to support the 30th year by donating now at SaveAirbourne.com to support flying display costs and ensure the show continues in the future.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety Margaret Bannister said: “Airbourne has grown into a world class event over the last 30 years. It is undoubtedly the biggest free event of its kind in the region, generating high levels of business across the town – whether its from visitor spending, suppliers or from those who choose to relocate to the town as a result of our exciting events programme.

Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“Thanks to all those who donated or supported the show financially we are able to continue into our 30th year, however we still need your help to keep the event secure. Please do donate or get in touch about sponsorship opportunities as we’d love to make our 30th year the best ever.”

After launching in 1993 and becoming one of the UK’s largest free seafront airshows, the event took a two-year break during the pandemic, meaning 2024 will be its 30th year.

Over the last two years the event, which has raised more than £100,000 for charity, has particularly supported developments in renewable energy, showcasing the world’s first electric plane and a pioneering new eco training hub created by OHM Energy and East Sussex College.

Last year two councillors resigned from the council’s Lib Dem group due to its support for the return of Airbourne amid environmental concerns.

Despite this, the council said the show has continued work on the event’s sustainability, increasing water refill points, promoting travel by public transport, using electric vehicles, hydrotreated vegetable oil in generators and tree planting schemes. The event is also supported by Environment First who ensure no waste goes to landfill – it is either recycled or treated at a nearby energy recovery facility.

Bookings for seating and hospitality will open soon.

From the money donated to the airshow, 70 per cent will go towards supporting next year’s show and the remaining 30 per cent will benefit the 2024 event’s chosen charities – which will be announced in the new year.

