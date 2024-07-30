Aldi has donated £500 to Hastings and Rother YMCA

Supermarket chain Aldi has donated £500 to Hastings and Rother YMCA

Known locally as The Y Centre, Hastings and Rother YMCA is based in St Paul’s Road, St Leonards.

The Y Centre opened in its present building in 1970 and now facilitates over 800 children, young people and families, every week, supporting its third generation of local people. It also provides a base for many local support groups in the area.

It is known as the home of roller skating in the Hastings area and young skaters from the centre regularly take part in the Hastings Old Town carnival creating amazing colourful floats.

The charity received the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2022.

The donation from Aldi forms part of the supermarket’s wider Early Years Fund initiative with community giving platform Neighbourly which has seen more than 70 charities nationwide receive additional funds.

Alongside the donation, Aldi will be continuing to donate surplus food to local charities from all its stores in Sussex throughout the summer.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays can be an incredibly challenging time for families across the country and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them. Alongside providing surplus food, we hope our additional donations will further help our charity partners in the incredible work that they do.”

Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly has donated over 40 million meals to good causes since launching in 2019 and will see thousands of free meals given to local charities, foodbanks and community groups over the upcoming school holidays.

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, foodbanks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.