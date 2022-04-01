Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 78 colleagues in Sussex this year.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £11.10 an hour.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally, and £11.55 inside the M25.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Sussex.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”

The positions being offered include full time roles such as store assistant and store management apprentice, all the way up to deputy manager.

Stores in Sussex where Aldi is looking to hire include Lewes, Eastbourne, and Crawley.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expecting to create more than 2,000 new jobs nationwide, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles already created over the past two years.

