Hellingly land could be getting 360 new houses

Plans submitted to Wealden District Council reveal the proposal for up to 360 houses, sports pitches, allotments, open spaces, internal access roads and car parking on land east of Park Farm, New Road.

If approved, nearly 54 per cent of the dwellings would be affordable/social housing, according to plans.

The land is currently used for agriculture and it is part of a larger plot of land for development, if all plans are approved.

Proposed Park Farm development. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-220104-133655001

Land west of Park Farm was granted outline planning consent for 370 dwellings in April 2021 (reference: WD/2019/2542/MAO) – this new application is the second phase of the Park Farm development.

Plans say the site ‘lies in close proximity to a range of services and facilities’ and is ‘well located to provide access to public transport connections’.

This development will consist of two-storey dwellings with a mix of one to five bedrooms, plans say.

It would also extend the Hellingly Country Park, add a full-size football pitch and junior-size pitch, and introduce an area for allotments.

A children’s play area and a network of walking/cycle trials providing access to open spaces would also feature in the development.

Plans say, “The development performs a social role in providing high quality residential accommodation. The proposal would make an important contribution to the local housing stock on a site that is located a short distance from essential services and facilities thus providing a social role in provision of a mix of affordable and open market housing.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until May 1 (reference: WD/2022/0294/MAO).