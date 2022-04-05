Maxine North, of Nyton Road, and four friends will be strapped to a Boeing Stearman which will fly between 100ft and 700ft at speeds of up to 110mph, in an incredible effort to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs.

Maxine's daughter Jess died at the age of 20 in May 2021 from a severe allergic reaction after eating something containing peanuts.

Due to this, and her love for dogs, the organisation 'seemed the right charity' to support to 'keep Jess's memory alive'.

Maxine, family and friends at an auction in remembrance of Jess.

Speaking about the group's anticipation of the event, Maxine said: "A couple of them are feeling nervous, but myself, not really no, because it’s out of my control.

"They’ve all said how excited they are to do it in memory of Jess, in her honour, because they know it would be something that she would’ve been up for."

The unique fundraising activity was chosen as it was important to do something 'different', and a wing walk is something that Jess 'definitely would've been up for'.

The money raised by Maxine and her team of family and friends - made up of Charlotte Taylor, Julie Markey Buckle, Olivia Eden and Lucy De Silva Puttick - will be used to fund lifesaving research.

Jess

Medical Detection Dogs also supports individuals with complex health conditions, training clever canines to detect the odour of diseases and help humans manage life-threatening conditions.

An example of the impact Jess had on those she left behind, Maxine has now raised more than ten times the amount originally aimed for.

A JustGiving fundraiser was originally started with a goal to raise £5,000 to cover the cost of naming a medical alert puppy after Jess; now, thanks to the immense generosity of friends, family and strangers, they have managed to raise more than £50,000 in direct donations as well as with funds raised from events including quiz evenings and a half marathon.

£14,000 of this was raised in just one night on Saturday (April 2) during an auction evening in Arundel. Maxine said the response has been ‘overwhelming’.

Maxine described Jess as ‘one of a kind’ and said she had a smile that could light up the darkest of rooms.

"She was all or nothing. She was either really quiet or she was the life and soul of the party - there was no in between.

“Jess was very caring and just liked the simple things in life.”

A keen cricketer, Jess played for Eastergate Boys, Chichester Girls and Sussex County Girls Team from the age of ten until she was 16.

She has been remembered for her love of art and photography, and especially a passion for sunsets, often ‘going off in the evening to find the best place to capture them’.