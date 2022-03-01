Ukraine Crisis: Sussex animal rescue to help evacuate pets abandoned in war

The rescue mission will see the organisations transport abandoned pets from Ukraine to Romania, where they will be cared for in a shelter near the city of Tecuci.

The animals already living in this shelter — stray cats and dogs that have been picked up from the streets of Romania — will be transported to UK foster homes provided by the rescues, freeing up space for the animals escaping the war-zone.

Animal rescue Paws and Whiskers Sussex is appealing for fosters and donations to help rescue abandoned pets in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian animals will be rehabilitated here, before they themselves are eventually able to begin the search for their new homes.

Director Hannah Carter said: “The animals of Ukraine have found themselves in the middle of a war zone. The rescue centres of Ukraine are at bursting point and their staff are refusing to flee.

“P.A.W.S believes that all animals deserve to feel safe, regardless of where they are from."

Since appealing for foster carers on Facebook, the rescue has received more than 80 applications from animal-lovers offering their support.

Hannah added: “Fostering is the most fulfilling thing you can possibly do - you're literally saving lives! Both the life of the animal you foster and the one who takes their place in the shelter.

“Sometimes you'll be the first person to have shown that animal kindness, and you build the most amazing bond with these animals. You'll definitely make a furry friend for life.

"We're completely guided by our fosters - if they say their foster needs a certain type of home, that's what we'll look for, no questions asked."

The organisation has now turned its focus to raising money to fund the animals’ travel, so that as many foster homes as possible can be utilised.

It costs an estimated £200 per animal travelling from Romania to the UK, so it is 'vital' that the organisation raises sufficient funds to clear as many spaces in the shelter as possible.

“Our motto has always been 'together, we save more paws'."

For more information about Paws and Whiskers Sussex's work, and to find out how to make a donation, visit the organisation's Facebook page.