All change at the top for Probus Club of Horsham Weald
Incoming president Clive Palmart paid tribute to his predecessor John Sewell who had steered the Club successfully through the past year.
The club has a very full programme of activities, outings and lunches arranged for the coming year from which members and their partners will be able to select and enjoy.
Outings planned for the coming months include a conducted tour of Parham House and a visit to Chichester Festival Theatre to see a theatre production of ‘Top Hat’.
Regular activities include country walks, indoor bowls, golf, snooker and monthly meetings with a lively speaker at the Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath followed by an optional informal lunch.
Membership is open to retired (and semi retired) business and professional persons who wish to join with like minded active people in making the best of their increased leisure time.
More information can be obtained from the membership officer Derek Fuller on 01403 782828, or by Googling Probus Club of Horsham Weald.