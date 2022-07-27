All you need to know about the Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

A host of events have been planned for the week, including pram racing, a treasure trail, and a guess the weight of the cheese tower competition.

Live music and street parties will also take place as part of the week of annual celebrations.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week, started in 1968, has become a firm favourite in the town’s annual calender.

A spokesperson for The Old Hastings Preservation Society, who have arranged the event along with Hastings Old Town Carnival Association, said: “We welcome you to Hastings Old Town Carnival Week. We are grateful to the Old Town community for organising a great programme of events to town for you to enjoy.

"We are proud of our historic Old Town and of its community spirit. As well as the large events which support local charities, many smaller events also raise funds for a wide range of good causes. So please be generous with your support.”

On Saturday (August 6), the Grand Carnival Procession will take centre stage. A procession of floats, walkers, dancers, musicians and more will fill the town.

Costumes and floats will be assessed by judges, with applicants having until Friday, August 5 to fill in the entry form to take part.

A spokesperson for the Old Town Carnival Association added: “Our carnival has continued to be the climax of Old Town Week for many many years.

"Carnivals up and down the country make something special of our British summer and link with many other grand and famous carnivals around the world; this year our theme is Hastings Celebrates.”

The popular Tug of War event, which traditionally gets the first Saturday of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week, will sadly be absent from this year’s event.

The organiser did not specify the exact reason for the cancellation, but in a social media post she said that there had been ‘many issues’ that could not be resolved.

For more information on all the events taking place, please visit the Old Town Carnival Week website.

1. Hastings Carnival 2021. The Hastings Old Town Carnival Week will return this Friday (July 29) and will run until August 8. Picture from last year's Carnival. Photo: Justin L Photo Sales

2. Hastings Carnival 2021. The Hastings Old Town Carnival Week will return this Friday (July 29) and will run until August 8. Picture from last year's Carnival. Photo: Justin L Photo Sales

3. Hastings Carnival 2021. The Hastings Old Town Carnival Week will return this Friday (July 29) and will run until August 8. Picture from last year's Carnival. Photo: Justin L Photo Sales

4. Hastings Carnival 2021. The Hastings Old Town Carnival Week will return this Friday (July 29) and will run until August 8. Picture from last year's Carnival. Photo: Justin L Photo Sales