A community group in Eastbourne is setting up an allotment for children to learn about growing fresh fruit and veg.

Rooted Community Food grows food for community fridges across Eastbourne. The aim is to tackle food waste and allow ‘food dignity’. Use of food banks requires a referral, but anyone can use a community fridge to source fresh, dried and canned food.

The group of volunteers has a target of producing a tonne of fresh fruit and vegetables this year. The volunteers also meet up for regular events at the plot and monthly ‘cook-ups’ to chat about progress.

Allotment for children set up by Eastbourne community group (photo from Rooted Community Food)

Co-ordinator Sally Lee said: “It is about working towards re-imagining our food systems, to make them more sustainable and resilient, and giving people an alternative to supermarkets. A shared purpose is what makes it so successful. Everybody is very different and each person has their individual reason for coming but we are all working towards the same goal which creates a wonderful sense of community.”

In January the group set up an allotment at Gorringe Road and now a second plot is coming at the same site, just for children. Sally said: “It’s the perfect space for children to learn growing skills in a space not already being used by adults.”

The group said there’s children waiting to use the plot which will be called ‘Roots & Boots’, but it needs to be made child-friendly first so the group asking for donations to get it opened. You can help here

