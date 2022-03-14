Almost 200 trees and bushes planted at Eastbourne churches

The charity has pledged to plant 100,000 new trees over a decade and invited churches to sign up to have free plants put on their land by volunteers.

As a result, nearly 200 trees and bushes have been planted at All Saints and St John’s in Meads and at Victoria Baptist Church in Old Town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the charity, more planting is planned for next autumn.

L-R: Sue Walker (warden at All Saints), Revd James Knowles, Jules Woodward and Adrian Butcher (Treebourne volunteers) plant a wild cherry tree at All Saints SUS-220314-112127001

Revd James Knowles, vicar of All Saints, said he was delighted to be involved.

He said, “One of the features that makes Eastbourne such a special place is its tree-lined streets.

“We believe that we have a responsibility to take care of the environment and to leave a green legacy for future generations. This was an ideal opportunity to do that.

“It is sad to see how many trees have been lost to disease in recent years. We are grateful to work with Treebourne to play a small part in replacing them and creating a better environment for the future.”

Treebourne volunteer Adrian Butcher welcomed the churches’ involvement.

He said, “We are grateful for their positive response.

“Even planting one or two trees makes a difference – it is investing in the future. We hope that other churches around the town will step up when we start planting again in the autumn.”

A Treebourne spokesperson added, “In other work, more than 2,000 saplings were planted by over 150 volunteers on downland above Ratton, around 1,000 street trees are being planted around the town and hundreds of trees and hedging plants were put in at Pashley Down and Ratton schools.”