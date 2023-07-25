Amazing new octopus arrives at Hastings Blue Reef Aquarium - and you could name it

Hastings Aquarium welcomes the arrival of a Common Octopus who is anything but ‘common’.

The Common Octopus is extraordinary; it has survival instincts that are next to none and can be found worldwide from our cooler European and Atlantic waters, through to the balmy, tropical seas off South Africa and Australasia!

The Octopus at Hastings Aquarium is already proving to be inquisitive and empathetic; reasons that there has been a spike in public interest in all-things octopus following the release of Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher.

Louise Sanderson, Marketing Manager at Hastings Aquarium, commented: “The new octopus is amazing! Their personality is already shining through and the colour changes that reflect this. They have settled in perfectly and are already interacting with our guests with gestures and graceful movements. The new, bespoke tank also has an array of interesting places for the octopus to discover and relax.”

Hastings Aquarium, part of Discover Hastings, is getting the local community involved with the naming of the octopus with a competition running on their social media channels which takes place this coming week.

To get involved in naming the octopus, check out Hastings Aquarium on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about Hastings Aquarium and to buy tickets to see the octopus, please visit the Hastings Aquarium website at www.hastingsaquarium.co.uk. The aquarium is situated on Rock-a-Nore Road, in Hastings Old Town, close to the car park.

1 . Hastings Aquarium An octopus has arrived at Hastings Aquarium Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Aquarium The new Octopus at Hastings Aquarium Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Aquarium Hastings Aquarium Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Aquarium Hastings Aquarium Photo: supplied