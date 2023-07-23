Desirable property: Sussex beach-front bungalow just a few feet from sea has sun room and swimming pool

The detached three bedroom bungalow situated on the water’s edge in the sought after Cooden Beach area of Bexhill is on the market freehold.

The spacious property boasts off road parking and has a double garage. It is located within a short walk of the Cooden Beach hotel, mainline railway station and the exclusive Cooden Beach Golf club. Bexhill town centre is within two miles providing an array of shopping facilities, restaurants and the iconic De La Warr Pavilion.

The accommodation comprises to the ground floor a spacious entrance hall, 21'4 living room, sun room, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, separate WC, store room which connects to the pool room, and there is a further reception/bedroom.

To the first floor are 2 double bedrooms one of which has an en-suite bathroom. To the outside is ample off-road parking to the front of the property with an enclosed walled west facing garden and a detached garage. The property is in need of modernisation and would give someone the opportunity to create a unique and individual sea front home. The seller has obtained planning permission under Ref: Rr/2019/1521/P to develop the site if someone should wish to do so.

The property is on the market with Burgess and Co who are inviting offers over £1,400,000.

