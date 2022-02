Jacob also braved the heavy seas to go kite-surfing on the same day and beat the local record with an incredible 20.9 metre jump.

Bob Beaney also shared a picture he took of huge waves crashing into the harbour arm.

The storm caused damage in the Hastings area with many trees being blown down, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.

