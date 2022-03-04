Amazing response from community after Portslade business launches collection for Ukraine

A Portslade business has been amazed by the response to its collection for the people fleeing Ukraine.

TSS Facilities, in Victoria Road, has become a collection point for items desperately needed for those hit by the crisis.

James Beresford-Ward, operations director at TSS Facilities, launched the collection after discovering one of his neighbours had Ukrainian family and was taking donations to the border.

James Beresford-Ward, operations director at TSS Facilities, with some of the goods donated so far

James said: “I thought it would be a good idea for us to do something similar. These people have fled their homes with nothing and it’s happening so close to home.

“My aim was to take two to three van loads next week but it could be four vans. The community has really come together. It’s amazing.”

People can drop donations directly to TSS, which is based on the Victoria Road Trading Estate, any day between 8.30am and 5.30pm, before next Wednesday (March 9).

James Beresford-Ward, operations director at TSS Facilities, with some of the donations made in just two days

CityBarbers and Pickles Sandwich Bar, both in Portland Road near Portslade Railway Station are also helping as collection points as well as Aldi in Station Road.

The items needed are: baby food, soap, nappies, first aid kits, plasters, bandages, children’s underwear (vests), baby clothes, thermal clothing, sanitary products, pharmaceuticals and old phones and power banks.

James said TSS Facilities has ordered its own items to add to the collection and many of its suppliers had made contributions, too. He and others from TSS Facilities will drive the donations to a national collection location. James said the donations are sorted into containers and will then be distributed to people who have fled their homes but are still in Ukraine as well as those who have made it to other countries, including Poland.

James said it was great to see the community pulling together.

James Beresford-Ward, operations director at TSS Facilities, launched the collection

He added: "I thought we'd do a little collection in the office and put it on social media. It's great everyone wants to help, people just want to do what they can."

Church collection, peace vigil and comedy night

There are lots of other people, schools and churches collecting for those hit by the crisis.

On Saturday (March 5) St Andrew's Church, in church Road, Hove, near the Tesco store, will be holding a collection from 10am until 3pm.

On Sunday (March 6) a peace vigil will be held at Hove Methodist Church, honouring those caught up in the Ukraine crisis.

The vigil, which will take place between 8pm and 9pm at the church in Portland Road, has been organised by the Brighton & Hove Interfaith Contact Group.