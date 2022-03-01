Brighton comedian donates comedy club profits to Ukraine

Stephen Grant ©Matt Nicholson

Stephen said: “I, like most people, have been glued to the news reports emerging from Ukraine. I’ve felt a mixture of horror and frustration at how powerless we all are to do anything. The IRC is doing fantastic and vital work mobilising resources to help support civilians fleeing their homes and lives. I decided that I want to donate all profits from this week’s show to them so we can feel that we are doing something, no matter how small, to help.

“Additionally, considering the president of Ukraine’s past, we all want to show solidarity with a fellow comedian having the toughest gig imaginable.”

The Forge Comedy Club was founded this year after Stephen parted ways with Krater Comedy Club at Komedia, the club that he sat up and ran to for 23 years. Taking place at Ironworks Studios, the Forge Comedy Club has already been a runaway success selling out every show so far, featuring high profile comedians such as Romesh Ranganathan, Jen Brister and Marcus Brigstocke.

This weekend’s club features sets from Emanuel Sonubi, (Live at the Apollo) Josh Jones (Jonathon Ross’ Comedy Club) plus Kate Barron (Comedy Store) and MC Archie Maddocks.

Tickets are available from www.forgecomedy.co.uk