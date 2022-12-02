Hastings-based alternative rockers Murderers are Optimists have enjoyed an amazing 12 months with their songs being played on BBC Radio 1.

They also supported Kid Kapichi at a sold out De La Warr Pavilion in a performance that cemented their reputation as one of the south’s most exciting and chaotic live bands.

Now the band is headlining a pre-Christmas special gig at The Piper, in St Leonards – and releasing their next single.

Murderers, which was formed at the height of Covid-19 in 2020 by Paul Sunshine and Joe Gonzo, headlined The Crypt for their first gig a year ago.

Murderers are Optimistsby Sara-Louise Bowrey

Their recent single, ‘Criminals’, featuring Kid Kapichi’s Jack Wilson, was played on BBC Radio 1 Future Alternative show, which showcases the best future rock and guitar tracks.

The band, which also features Miles Gill and Jim Board, will play The Piper in Norman Road, St Leonards, on Saturday 10 December at 7.30pm.

This gig, which will also feature popular local bands Paris Blue and Sunday Club, comes a day after the release of its next single, ‘Air crash investigation’.

Tickets are available via Dice priced at £7.50. They can be booked here

