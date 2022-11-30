Father Christmas will be at the Stade Hall and Open Space in Hastings Old town for a day of festive fun with the return of Christmas on the Coast.

Christmas on the Coast

It takes place on Saturday December 17 from 11am – 4pm and is in support of St Michael’s Hospice.

Santa and his helpers will be there ready to get you feeling Christmassy with free magical activities including gingerbread decorating, writing letters to Santa (who always replies), a secret present room, wrapping gifts and saying hello to Santa to receive a small gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the free activities, there will be a raffle, tombola, festive homemade cakes and refreshments and a variety of Christmas stalls, so make sure to bring some pennies with you.

Christmas on the Coast is not just for your little ones. The Hospice Lottery team will be there selling their scratch cards and Christmas crackers which include one scratch per cracker, you never know who could be the winner of £1,000 at the dinner table! And the Hospice’s Retail on the Road team will also be there with their collection of Christmas cards and wonderful pre-loved seasonal items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hospice operates a Donation Centre in St Leonards on Sea where appointments can be made to drop off donations of pre-loved goods. In addition, there are 7 retail shops across the catchment area in Battle, Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea.

Have you read? View pictures of the St Leonards Frost Fair

Advertisement Hide Ad