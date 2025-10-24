'An amazing life' - Crawley war hero who helped liberate Europe dies just four days after 100th birthday

George Ferguson with his card from King Charlies III and Queen Camilla

A war hero who led an ‘amazing life’ has died – just four days after his 100th birthday.

George Ferguson 100 on Sunday, October 19 where he was sent a card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla. George lived at Randall Schofield Court in Crawley for more than 30 years.

David Beard presented George, who moved down to Mais House, a care home exclusively for the Armed Forces Community in Bexhill-on-Sea, four weeks ago, with the card.

David told us: “George was in all three Military Services during the Second World War and the Cold War after that. He was a true hero and worked undercover behind enemy lines for many years, helping to liberate Europe.

“Since moving to Randall Schofield Court myself, I formed a special bond with George, having served myself in the Forces for 25 years.

"We spent many hours talking about his service to the Crown. He trusted me enough to tell about his role. He led an amazing life.

“His birthday celebration was attended by his family and friends. It was a very memorable day.”

George sadly passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 23.