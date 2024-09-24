Anger after Hastings Pier switches venue for Take That tribute band

Event organisers made the decision to switch the concert, featuring The Take That Experience, to Black Box, in Hastings Old Town following a forecast of rain for Friday evening. And they caused incredulity by stating the new venue, at the High Street end of George Street was ‘two minutes’ away from the pier when it is closer to a half hour walk. Google shows that the George Street venue is more than a mile away from the pier and takes 24 minutes to walk to. Some people have said they are experiencing difficulties in getting a refund for prepaid tickets which cost £16.75.

One upset resident said: “Could they not at least have found a venue with some disabled access? Blackbox is inaccessible for anyone in a wheelchair or scooter, or who uses walking aids, due to the steep flight of stairs. I assume full refunds will be issued to all those who cannot attend.”

Another commented: “I contacted the pier regarding a refund and they advised me to go to ticket agency Skiddle, who advise you to contact the pier.”

Earlier this month the Hastings Borough Council Licensing Panel agreed to impose a range of new and stricter conditions on the pier after concerns were raised about safety and noise levels.

The Take That Experience re-creates the hits, costumes and iconic dance routines of the 1990’s band. The Pier have said tickets are still available for Friday’s concert, bookable through Skiddle.

Have you read? Stretch of Hastings area coast road to close for five weeks

Have you read? Update to major disruption to Hastings rail line this autumn

1 . Venue change for Hastings Pier event Venue change for Hastings Pier event Photo: supplied

2 . Venue change for Hastings Pier event Venue change for Hastings Pier event Photo: supplied