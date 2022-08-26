Anger as more public toilets in Bognor Regis vandalised
Public toilets in three parks throughout Bognor Regis were vandalised this week, Arun District Council has said.
Fires were started in the Hotham Park and Queens Field toilets, while the toilets at Avisford Park Recreation Ground were ‘covered in graffiti’, just a week after they were repainted following a previous act of vandalism.
A spokesperson said council officers were ‘angry and sad’ to report the news, adding: “This is disrespectful and destructive behaviour which will result in more money being spent to repair them.”