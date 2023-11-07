Angmering teenager set for 18-mile relay push to raise money for new wheelchair and adapted van

​​An Angmering teenager is training for an 18-mile relay push with his family and a team of volunteers to raise money for a new wheelchair and adapted van.

Samuel Pallant, who won an award for his book identifying issues for wheelchair users in the parish, has cerebral palsy and relies on round-the-clock care

The 15-year-old cannot walk or sit-up, so is dependent on a wheelchair with postural support and hoisting for all transfers. To accommodate his 'exponential' growth, he now needs his next wheelchair and adapted van.

Mum Penny Pallant, said: "We’ve been amazed by the generosity and support of so many people, some of whom have never even met Samuel. We are hoping that, with one last push of publicity this week, ahead of Samuel’s Relay Push on Sunday, we will reach his target of £16,000 to enable us to buy the equipment he so desperately needs.”

Samuel’s Relay Push from Brighton Pier to The Lamb pub in Angmering will take place on Sunday, November 12, and so far, just under £10,000 has been raised. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/samuels-relay-push to make a donation.

The push will start at 7.30am, with hand-overs along the way to more than 27 members of the relay team. Samuel hopes to reach the village around 4pm.

He has had Hoggi wheelchairs since he was five. The Swingbo VTi with Spex clinical seating is lightweight with an all terrain option. Penny said having a lightweight wheelchair meets Samuel’s postural needs and is even more important now that he is getting so much bigger. This wheelchair will cost in excess of £8,000.

Penny added: "Samuel is also waiting for a new van with wheelchair access and a dropped-floor, to accommodate his height, with sufficient space for his toileting chair and other equipment when we go away. This comes through Motability but there is a large down-payment of another £8,000 for the five-year lease.

"If we are lucky enough to raise more than our target, additional money will be donated to Ingfield Friends, who raise funds for the direct and sole use of students at Ingfield Manor School. Ingfield Manor School is a special school for students with neurological and motor impairment such as cerebral palsy and associated medical and sensory needs."