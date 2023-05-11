Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Angry Horsham residents condemn repeated broadband trench digging as 'bonkers'

Broadband companies that are repeatedly digging up pavements across Horsham to lay new cables are being accused of ‘trashing’ the town.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:02 BST

And angry residents are condemning the trench works as ‘bonkers’ and ‘madness.’

They say that almost as soon as one company digs up the pavements, another comes along and digs them again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And they say they are given no advance warning that the works are to take place. Now Horsham MP Jeremy Quin has stepped in to help.

Most Popular
Residents are complaining that trenches to lay new broadband cables are being repeatedly dug up across Horsham.Residents are complaining that trenches to lay new broadband cables are being repeatedly dug up across Horsham.
Residents are complaining that trenches to lay new broadband cables are being repeatedly dug up across Horsham.

Meanwhile many people have taken to social media to air their views and question why a trench is not laid once with an access slot at both ends so that repeated digging is not necessary. Many maintain it’s a waste of money.

One resident said that pavements near his home had been dug up twice within two months and a woman said a third company was expected to start work in the area soon. “Our town is trashed by these works,” she said. Another declared: “It’s madness.”

And another: “This is just plain bonkers and the money being wasted on these contracts is beyond belief.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One woman said she was ‘livid’ when she saw barriers positioned outside her house with no advance warning “not to mention the stupidity of repeatedly digging up the pavements unnecessarily.”

Have you read? ‘The NHS is crumbling: Horsham needs a new hospital now’

‘Unbelievable’: Delivery driver parks van in front of Sussex fire station exit

Another person also said they had received no notice of the works and had just “woken up to find my drive blocked.” And another: “We definitely didn't receive any notice, they just blocked our driveway at 8am one morning.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin said that he was now contacting broadband providers to see if local expansion of their services could be delivered through existing networks.

He said: “Improved fibre connectivity is really important for residents and the Government’s plans are delivering better services and competition to bring down costs. We want this delivered with the minimum of disruption to residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The county council use permits to minimise the time spent and providers are expected to collaborate, reducing unnecessary disruption.

“One leading Horsham provider I contacted believe 60 per cent of their local expansion can be delivered through existing networks.

"I am contacting other providers encouraging them to work together to similarly reduces the digging up of our roads and the disruption it causes.”

Related topics:NHSGovernmentSussex