‘The NHS is crumbling. We need a new hospital now’: That’s the urgent call being sounded by people in Horsham.

Residents have campaigned for years for better medical services in the Horsham district after Crawley Hospital was downgraded leaving East Surrey Hospital in Redhill, and Worthing Hospital, as prime medical sites to serve much of West Sussex.

Now renewed calls are being made for a new hospital to be built in the Horsham district which has seen its population soar over recent years.

Many in Horsham describe the current situation as ‘frightening’ with patients facing a 45-minute journey to get emergency care.

The existing Horsham Hospital in Hurst Road has no A&E department

Former Horsham councillor Christine Costin has long championed the need for better medical services. And she spoke out again this week after the Government announced proposals aimed at improving public access to GPs. “The NHS is crumbling away,” she said.

And, she added: “The truth is simple, in and around Horsham we do not have enough GP surgeries, not enough doctors and staff to serve the population. “For many years now there have been huge developments in the area without the extra infrastructure to cater for the vast increase in population.

"Those surgeries that we have are full to the brim. This must pose a risk to the health and welfare of local residents since health care capacity has not kept pace.

"Surgeries are under huge pressures which probably hamper recruitment and ruin morale. The NHS is crumbling away, this [Government] plan is only tinkering at the edges.

"For Horsham and its neighbouring towns and villages something needs to be done to ease the strain on basic medical provisions.

"Horsham has been facing shortages for a long time. The hospitals that serve us are miles away, they are completely overwhelmed by patients from massive catchment areas, everyone needing specialised treatment and urgent care.

"All NHS staff and patients deserve better. The time has come for us to have additional hospital capacity and GP space to relieve the the pressures.

