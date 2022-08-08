Animal group in protest at RSPCA headquarters near Horsham

The group says it is calling on the animal charity to support a ‘fair transition to a plant-based food system for animals and the planet.’

They say they are engaging with managers and staff during the occupation but also using the space to hold workshops and training for their supporters.

Among those occupying the building – Wilberforce House in Southwater – is Jane Tredgett, a former vice-chairman of the national RSPCA and former board member of RSPCA Assured.

Members of Animal Rebellion staged a protest at the RSPCA headquarters in Horsham

She said: “There are so many reasons for the RSPCA to lead the world in a move to a just plant-based food system.

"Its founders, 200 years ago, were brave and forward-thinking, standing up against injustice when others would not.

"It would be a fitting recognition of their legacy if the RSPCA now supported a plant-based future.

"We know that a plant-based future would prevent the unnecessary suffering of billions of animals whilst freeing up enough land to plant trees and draw-down carbon from the atmosphere.”

Martin Whybrow, a former RSPCA branch trustee, added: “Already, millions of people and animals are suffering from the effects of extreme climate change.

"Last month’s record-breaking heatwave and wildfires in the UK were a stark warning for what is to come if we do not act now.”

Animal Rebellion says that today’s action marks an escalation in its plant-based future campaign.

It comes after the group claimed responsibility for disrupting the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June and poured out milk onto the floor of Harrods last month.

The group says it now plans “to heavily disrupt the supply of dairy to UK supermarkets" this September.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We have met with Animal Rebellion previously to discuss their concerns and we publicly call for a reduction in the number of animals farmed and also a reduction in the amount of meat, dairy and eggs consumed.

“As an animal welfare organisation our primary focus is on improving the lives of millions of animals who are currently being farmed.